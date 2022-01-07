Retailers Must Start Preparing For New Business Privacy Laws

By Miriam Farhi and Kelsey McIntosh (January 7, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- Businesses have one year to prepare for the various new comprehensive privacy laws that come into force in 2023: The California Consumer Privacy Rights Act, which amends the existing California Consumer Privacy Act; The Colorado Privacy Act; and The Virginia Consumer Data Privacy Act. In this article, we describe the laws' key features with a particular focus on how they affect businesses in the retail industry as other states consider comprehensive privacy bills that could materialize in 2022. Timeline for Compliance Retailers considering a single universal privacy program should set a deadline of Jan. 1, 2023. Both the California law and...

