Up Next At High Court: Medicaid Clawback, Day-Late Tax Case

By Jimmy Hoover (January 7, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court formally begins its January argument session this coming week with disputes over states' ability to seek reimbursement from Medicaid patients, whether certain detained immigrants are entitled to bond hearings and the U.S. Tax Court's 30-day deadline. The Supreme Court heard its first oral arguments of the year on Friday in several emergency cases challenging the Biden administration's vaccine requirements for large employers and health care workers. But Monday marks a return to the court's merits docket, where it will kick off a week of varied arguments touching on the Medicaid Act, the Immigration and Nationality Act and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS