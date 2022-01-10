Travelers Wants Computer Co.'s Fraud Coverage Suit Tossed

By Eli Flesch (January 10, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- Travelers told a Minnesota federal court that a Twin Cities-area computer store isn't entitled to additional coverage beyond the $100,000 it already paid to cover losses connected to an email scheme that cost the business $600,000. Saying SJ Computers' loss was covered by its policy's "social engineering fraud" provisions, Travelers argued Friday that additional coverages for computer fraud were not available to the store. That's because the policy contained an exclusion for computer fraud coverage when social engineering coverage was granted, it said. Moreover, Travelers said, there wasn't any coverage under the computer fraud provisions because it was SJ Computers' chief...

