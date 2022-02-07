Cannabis Group Of The Year: Dorsey & Whitney

By Sarah Jarvis (February 7, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- The cannabis practice group at Dorsey & Whitney LLP guided a $92 million initial public offering for Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. and took Verano Holdings LLC public at a $2.8 billion valuation, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Cannabis Groups of the Year. Dorsey & Whitney's core cannabis group includes 30 to 40 practitioners who work in the space regularly, while a larger group of about 140 attorneys works on cannabis matters in various capacities. The cannabis team is primarily located at the firm's offices in Seattle, Denver, New York, Minneapolis, Toronto and Vancouver. Among its biggest accomplishments of...

