Ex-Venable Consumer Finance Partner Jumps To Blank Rome

By Justin Wise (January 10, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP kicked off 2022 with a boost to its consumer finance capabilities in Washington, D.C., bringing on a former senior counsel with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who most recently served as the head of Venable LLP's financial services practice. The firm said Friday that Andy Arculin joined as a partner in its financial institutions litigation and regulatory compliance group. Arculin arrives following nearly seven years at Venable, where his focuses included advising clients on federal and state consumer protection laws relating to mortgages and consumer credit, according to his LinkedIn profile. His departure follows the exit of Allyson B....

