Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Fenwick

By Tom Zanki (February 7, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Fenwick & West LLP steered breakthrough transactions such as cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase's direct listing, plus a bevy of traditional initial public offerings and follow-on financing for technology and life science startups, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Capital Markets Groups of the Year. Capital markets practices were busy across the nation last year thanks to robust market conditions that enticed companies to raise money through conventional means while also exploring alternative paths to public markets. Fenwick counseled Coinbase Global Inc.'s direct listing, which marked the U.S.' first cryptocurrency exchange to go public. Coinbase eschewed the conventional IPO path and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS