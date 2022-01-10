Polsinelli Hit With Malpractice Suit Over $35M Crypto Theft

By Madison Arnold (January 10, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC and one of its former partners have been hit with a negligence lawsuit in Florida federal court by a cryptocurrency trading club alleging the carelessness of the attorney allowed it to be defrauded and lose the "vast majority" of the $35 million invested into the club. In a lawsuit originally filed in Hillsborough County and removed to federal court on Friday, a liquidating agent for the Florida-based club, named Q3I LP, alleged that Polsinelli and its former attorney, Richard B. Levin, failed to detect illegal activity by one of the club's founders, Michael Ackerman, who later pled guilty to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS