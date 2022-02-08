Cannabis Group Of The Year: Fox Rothschild

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 8, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Cannabis attorneys at Fox Rothschild LLP served as U.S. counsel to Trulieve as the Canadian cannabis giant navigated its $2.1 billion acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation, and counseled PharmaCann as it sold a 10% ownership stake option and held an $85 million senior secured note offering, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Cannabis Groups of the Year. According to Fox Rothschild, Trulieve's multibillion-dollar purchase of U.S.-based Harvest created the most profitable multistate cannabis operator in the U.S. Sean P. Coyle, the Fox Rothschild attorney who headed up the corporate team that guided the acquisition, told Law360 that "what...

