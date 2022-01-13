Justices Sink Vax-Or-Test Rule But Clear Health Care Mandate

By Vin Gurrieri (January 13, 2022, 2:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court slammed the brakes Thursday on a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing rule for private businesses with at least 100 employees, but let a stricter yet narrower rule aimed at the health care industry take effect nationwide. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked a vaccine-or-testing rule aimed at private employers Thursday but cleared a different vaccine mandate for health care workers. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images) The high court's edicts came in twin per curiam orders covering four appeals, which were consolidated into two separate cases and argued last week. One order, issued by a six-justice majority, stopped a controversial emergency rule from the...

