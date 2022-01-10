MPs Call For Swift Conclusion Of FCA's Woodford Probe

By Najiyya Budaly (January 10, 2022, 2:05 PM GMT) -- An influential group of MPs called on the Financial Conduct Authority on Monday to bring about a "swift conclusion" to its probe into the suspension of Neil Woodford's £3.7 billion ($5 billion) flagship fund, two-and-a-half years after it was launched. The parliamentary Treasury Committee said it has written to the FCA to urge it to "enable as swift a conclusion ... as possible" to its investigation. (iStock) Mel Stride, chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, said on Monday that he has "written to the FCA to urge them to allocate the resources required to enable as swift a conclusion to their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS