Kirkland, Simpson Thacher Rep $1.45B Owens & Minor Deal

By Charlie Innis (January 10, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- Medical products supplier Owens & Minor Inc., advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Monday it plans to buy home health care equipment business Apria Inc., led by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, in a cash deal valued at $1.45 billion. Under the deal's terms, Owens & Minor will pay $37.50 per share of Apria common stock, which is a 26% premium over the company's closing share price Friday. The deal carries a $1.45 billion equity value and a $1.6 billion total transaction value with the assumption of debt and cash, according to the announcement. Owens & Minor expects the Apria...

