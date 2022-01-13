Wilkinson Barker Adds DOJ Atty As Cybersecurity Partner

By Emma Cueto (January 13, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP has added a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney as a partner in the firm's cybersecurity and privacy practice groups. Gregory R. Gonzalez joins the firm after 13 years with the DOJ, most recently as a liaison to U.S. Cyber Command. In an announcement Monday, the firm touted his experience with the department and with cybersecurity policy. "Greg is the type of top-notch government lawyer that WBK is always looking to add to our team," WBK managing partner Bryan Tramont said in a statement. "His cybersecurity and privacy leadership in government will be a tremendous asset to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS