Fla. Panel Appears Skeptical In 1st Virus Coverage Appeal

By Shawn Rice (February 1, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Florida appellate panel seemed unsure on Tuesday if a restaurant's losses during the COVID-19 pandemic were covered by Lloyd's of London underwriters, as the first oral arguments got underway in the Sunshine State over whether these losses constitute physical loss of or damage to property. The owner of GreenStreet Cafe is seeking to revive its COVID-19 coverage suit after a judge found there wasn't any tangible alteration to the bar and restaurant caused by government restrictions. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) The Florida judges questioned if "direct physical loss of or damage to property" means actual physical damage or if it means...

