Supreme Court Won't Hear $3.2M IRS Trust Penalty

By David Hansen (January 10, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- An estate that was owner and beneficiary of a foreign trust faces a $3.2 million penalty for failing to report a distribution after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a Second Circuit decision to impose the penalty. The estate of Joseph Wilson came to the high court after the Second Circuit ruled it must pay the 35% penalty for trust owners failing to report a foreign distribution instead of the 5% penalty for beneficiaries who fail to report. The dispute centers on the $9.2 million distribution Wilson made in 2007 from the foreign trust when his divorce proceedings concluded and...

