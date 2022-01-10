Justices Pass On Alarm Co. Worker's FMLA Retaliation Case

By Caleb Drickey (January 10, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether employers should tolerate frequent and unplanned medical leave as a valid Family and Medical Leave Act accommodation, in a case stemming from an office worker alleging retaliation for absences. The justices' decision to deny a petition for a writ of certiorari leaves intact an Eighth Circuit opinion that alarm monitoring company Cooperative Response Center Inc. correctly determined that regular office attendance was an essential part of an office administrator's job and that firing the oft-absent worker was not an FMLA violation. In a unanimous opinion upholding Cooperative Response's lower court victory,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS