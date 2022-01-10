Dykema Opens Milwaukee Office With Capital Markets Laterals

By Emily Lever (January 10, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC has poached a capital markets team from Husch Blackwell LLP to start its own office in Milwaukee, the firm announced Monday. A seven-person team, focused on transactions including mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, cross-border transactions and venture capital, will found the first Wisconsin office for Dykema. The team is bringing its client base — which ranges from public and private investors, private equity firms, bank and other financial institutions, insurance companies and "high net worth" individuals — along to its new firm, team leader Kate Bechen said. "Our clients are based across the country and operate around the globe and...

