Civil Rights Champion Lani Guinier Remembered As A 'Giant'

By Matt Perez (January 10, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- Lani Guinier, a civil rights litigator who rose to the national stage after controversy over her writings on discrimination derailed her nomination by then-President Bill Clinton to the Justice Department and who became the first woman of color appointed to a tenured professorship at Harvard Law School, died Friday at 71. In several memorials following her death, she was remembered for her pioneering civil rights career, her prolific writings on race and her landmarks as an educator. "Lani Guinier was a giant — a historic figure in American law and in the life of our law school," the dean of Harvard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS