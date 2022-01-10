Feds Can't Take Prison Wages For Restitution, 8th Circ. Says

By Ivan Moreno (January 10, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday said the government can't collect inmates' prison wages to satisfy victim restitution orders, agreeing with two other appeals court opinions and vacating a lower court order to seize $5,500 from an Arkansas prisoner's trust account. In a unanimous opinion, the Eighth Circuit returned the case of federal inmate Corey Kidd to district court, where federal prosecutors won an order in July 2020 to transfer Kidd's prison earnings toward his restitution obligation of approximately $62,000 on armed robbery charges. The opinion, written by U.S. Circuit Judge James B. Loken on behalf of the three-judge panel, chided the district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS