Sotomayor, Breyer Scrutinized In Feisty Senate COVID Hearing

By Jeff Overley (January 11, 2022, 10:55 PM EST) -- As the nation enters its third year of the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. senators summoned top health officials to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to address new coronavirus variants — but then spent time complaining about U.S. Supreme Court justices and bureaucratic boogeymen. During a four-hour hearing before the Senate health committee, discussion of skyrocketing infections and the Biden administration's pandemic response was often interspersed with acrimonious exchanges, including unusually specific comments about members of the high court. The spectacle occurred just days before the second anniversary of the first laboratory-confirmed coronavirus case in the U.S., which has since logged more than 60...

