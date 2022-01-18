Harness IP Adds Patent Expert In DC

By Jack Rodgers (January 18, 2022, 11:13 AM EST) -- Harness IP has added a patent attorney with over 35 years of experience to the firm as a special counsel in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm recently announced. John M. White joins Harness IP after more than 30 years with his own firm, Berenato & White LLC, where he worked as a partner, according to his LinkedIn profile. Described in a firm press release as "The Dean of U.S. Patent Law," White has taught more than 70% of active patent attorneys in the U.S., working as chairman, author and editor of the Practising Law Institute, the firm said. In an...

