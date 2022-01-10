Mich. Pot Co. Gets Challenge To Its 'Michigrown' TM Trimmed

By Katryna Perera (January 10, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has granted a partial dismissal to suit brought against a Michigan pot company called Michigrown, saying the individual who brought the trademark infringement suit hasn't proven a basis for damages or that the company intends to do anything unlawful under the mark. The decision, published by the board on Friday, partly granted Michigan pot company Michigrown LLC's motion to dismiss and stated it would allow plaintiff John Cicerale leave to amend his allegations by the end of the month. According to the decision, Michigrown had sought to register the standard character mark "Michigrown" with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS