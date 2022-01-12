Justices Look Askance At Time Bar For Day-Late Tax Suit

By Theresa Schliep (January 12, 2022, 3:09 PM EST) -- Multiple U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical of the government's arguments Wednesday that a tax code deadline barred a day-late challenge to an IRS levy, with one suggesting the government's case could be undermined because of many plausible statutory interpretations. Law firm Boechler's ability to plausibly argue that a 30-day deadline at issue in its tax levy dispute isn't jurisdictional could be enough to undo the government's case, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Justice Brett Kavanaugh said during oral arguments the fact that a North Dakota law firm, Boechler PC, advanced reasonable arguments could in itself undermine the government's...

