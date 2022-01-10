Utah Pot Licensing Suit More Than Adequate, Court Told

By Sarah Jarvis (January 10, 2022, 8:28 PM EST) -- A Utah medical cannabis company that accused a competitor of colluding with state officials to secure a coveted cultivation license has urged a federal court to reject that company's dismissal bid, arguing it has more than adequately pleaded its claims at this stage of litigation. JLPR LLC said in an opposition filing Friday that the court should reject a November motion to dismiss filed by Standard Wellness Utah LLC, arguing Standard's contention that the suit lacked sufficient facts to state a claim against it is incorrect because the suit contains an "abundance of information connecting defendant Standard to this illegal scheme."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS