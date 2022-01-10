Court Won't Block, Enforce Pa. Senate Voter Info Demand Yet

By Matthew Santoni (January 10, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court said Monday it wants more information in a fight between the Democratic governor's Department of State and a Republican state Senate committee over a subpoena for voters' personal data, denying both the Democrats' request to block the subpoena and Republicans' request to enforce it. The en banc court denied applications for summary relief from a group of state Senate Democrats, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid and voting rights groups who sought to block the subpoena from the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee for data pertaining to an estimated 9 million Pennsylvania voters, including their driver's license numbers...

