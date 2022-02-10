Cannabis Group Of The Year: Jenner & Block

By Katryna Perera (February 10, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP secured the dismissal of securities class actions against two major cannabis companies, showcasing the strength of its lawyers in various industries and landing the firm among Law360's 2021 Cannabis Groups of the Year. Jenner & Block likes to think of itself as a destination law firm, according to Martin Glass, one of the cannabis group's co-chairs. "We represent some of the best names in the industry both in the United States and in Canada," he said. "We are a law firm that is full-service that does a full suite of corporate and litigation work for these companies, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS