DOI Cut Corners With Gulf Of Mexico Leases, DC Circ. Told

By J. Edward Moreno (January 10, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared open to vacating a U.S. Department of the Interior decision to auction off swaths of the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas development after environmental advocates claimed the 2017 environmental review was flawed. The Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity and Gulf Restoration Network — now known as Healthy Gulf — told a D.C. Circuit panel during oral arguments on Monday that the DOI's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement sidestepped the National Environmental Policy Act when it conducted the environmental review without adequately considering the upsides of not holding the auctions nor the possibilities...

