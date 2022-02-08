Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Latham

By McCord Pagan (February 8, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP helped represent Sweden's Oatly for its $1.4 billion initial public offering and Warby Parker for its direct listing that later saw the company valued at $6 billion, helping the firm earn a place among Law360's 2021 Capital Markets Groups of the Year. The firm's capital markets practice includes more than 450 attorneys around the world in offices such as New York, London, Tel Aviv, Chicago and Washington, D.C., and the firm overall has more than 3,000 lawyers. In 2021, Latham represented companies and underwriters for more than 1,070 debt and equity deals, helping raise more than $765...

