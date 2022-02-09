Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Ropes & Gray

By Charlie Innis (February 9, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP attorneys led multiple billion-dollar initial public offerings for high-profile businesses and special purpose acquisition vehicles, including a $1.38B SPAC debut backed by private equity giant KKR & Co. Inc., earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Capital Markets Groups of the Year. The firm steered the issuer-side of 38 equity offerings last year worth an aggregate of more than $105 billion, and closed on 87 blank-check company IPOs totaling more than $31 billion, proving it was a powerhouse in a scorching year for public markets activity. Paul Tropp, co-head of Ropes & Gray's capital markets group,...

