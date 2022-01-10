Fed Vice Chair To Step Down Early Amid Trading Scrutiny

By Jon Hill (January 10, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday he is stepping down from the central bank's governing board with just weeks left in his term, a departure that comes amid renewed public scrutiny of investment moves he made in the earliest days of the pandemic. Clarida, a Trump appointee, said he intends to resign from the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on Friday, a little more than two weeks before the Jan. 31 expiration of his term as governor. His resignation plans were communicated in a letter to President Joe Biden, who in November picked Fed Gov. Lael Brainard, a Democrat, to succeed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS