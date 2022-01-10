Rollins Sworn In As Mass. US Atty In 'Humbling Moment'

By Chris Villani (January 10, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- Rachael Rollins was formally sworn in Monday as U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, becoming the first Black woman to serve in the role after a confirmation battle that was capped off by a 51-50 vote in the U.S. Senate. Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV administered the oath in Boston federal court in a private ceremony, according to Rollins' office. A public ceremony is slated to take place at an unspecified later date. The former district attorney for Boston and three neighboring communities, Rollins was nominated by President Joe Biden in late July. She was not confirmed, however,...

