Hogan Lovells Lands Baker McKenzie Corporate Pro In Philly

By James Boyle (January 12, 2022, 3:49 PM EST) -- An attorney with more than two decades experience in the life sciences practice has left Baker McKenzie to join Hogan Lovells' Philadelphia office and expand his practice. Denis Segota has started at Hogan Lovells as a partner in the firm's corporate and finance practice group, where he will focus on life sciences and health care transactions. Segota told Law360 Pulse that he made the move after three years with Baker McKenzie after he was approached about joining the firm. "I really enjoyed my time at Baker McKenzie, but this was an opportunity too good to pass up," Segota said on Wednesday....

