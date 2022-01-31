Environmental Group Of The Year: Hunton

By Andrew Westney (January 31, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP's environmental attorneys helped win key victories for clients in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Kentucky federal court and an Environmental Protection Agency appeals board, earning it a place among Law360's 2021 Environmental Groups of the Year. Hunton's environmental team accounts for the lion's share of the firm's administrative law work, with about 50 lawyers focused on environmental law in some 20 offices throughout the U.S. The firm's environmental practice began in D.C. in the 1970s, when the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and other major environmental laws were being created, giving the firm an edge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS