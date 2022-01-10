Girardi Should Be Disbarred, Calif. Bar Judge Recommends

By Dave Simpson (January 10, 2022, 11:09 PM EST) -- A California state bar judge recommended Monday that the state supreme court disbar disgraced trial attorney Thomas Girardi and saddle him with more than $2.2 million in restitution for misappropriation and several acts of "moral turpitude." State Bar Judge Yvette D. Roland ordered Girardi, who did not respond to the petition for disbarment, transferred to involuntary inactive status and recommended disbarment, which will be considered by the California justices. The California State Bar filed its disciplinary action against Girardi in March, claiming he stole roughly $2.26 million from his clients in three recent cases, lied about his actions and flagrantly violated...

