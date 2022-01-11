Insurance Cost Could Rise Up To 15% After FCA Reforms

By Martin Croucher (January 11, 2022, 12:07 PM GMT) -- The cost of home insurance in the U.K. could rise by as much as 15% in the first half of this year because the Financial Conduct Authority has reformed pricing practices in the sector, analysts said Tuesday. Investment bank Berenberg said in a report that a ban on what the regulator describes as price-walking was likely to have a "hardening" effect on the market. The FCA introduced new rules this month that mean insurers are unable to charge long-term, loyal policyholders more than they do to attract new customers. "New rules on general insurance pricing practices … are likely to be inflationary for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS