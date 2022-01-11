Pharma Boss Disqualified After Competition Law Violation

By Irene Madongo (January 11, 2022, 2:53 PM GMT) -- The antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday that it has imposed a four-year disqualification on the director of a pharmaceutical business that illegally shared commercially sensitive information about an antidepressant drug with rivals. Pritesh Sonpal of pharmaceutical wholesaler Lexon will be unable to work as a director or be involved in managing any company in England, Scotland or Wales after the Competition and Markets Authority secured his disqualification. Michael Grenfell, the watchdog's executive director of enforcement, warned that directors risk personal disqualification if their company breaches competition law and said he will continue to crack down on violations in the healthcare sector....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS