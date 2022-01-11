Regulation Is Top Concern Of Pension Advisers In Survey

By Martin Croucher (January 11, 2022, 5:58 PM GMT) -- Nearly a quarter of financial advisers in a recent survey say their biggest concern this year is the amount of regulation the pension sector faces, the effect of which overshadows the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic. Insurer Aegon UK said on Monday that 23% of 212 financial advisers surveyed in December named the thorny issue of regulation as their biggest concern for 2022, the most for any topic, compared with 14% who put the COVID-19 crisis in the top spot. The government launched a raft of new regulations on the pensions sector last year, in a bid to drive up...

