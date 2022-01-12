Goodwin Launches Europe Antitrust Team With Kirkland Hire

By Silvia Martelli (January 12, 2022, 6:54 PM GMT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP announced that it launched its antitrust and competition practice in Europe, hiring a partner who will join the global law firm in London after over a decade at Kirkland & Ellis. Sarah Jordan is set to join Goodwin's office in England in the coming months, upon completion of her notice period at Kirkland & Ellis International LLP, where is she currently an antitrust and competition partner, Goodwin said Tuesday. "Antitrust is a key strategic area of expansion for the firm, which is why we've grown the practice globally so much over the last 12 months," co-chair of Goodwin's...

