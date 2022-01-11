Biden Admin. Backs Trump-Era Powder River Basin Coal Plan

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 11, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- The federal government defended its revisions to coal leasing and land development plans in the Powder River Basin mining region, rebutting claims from environmental groups that the changes still do not comply with a 2018 court order and environmental regulations. In a brief in support of its cross-motion for summary judgment filed in Montana federal court Friday, the Bureau of Land Management contended that, following a 2018 court order, it updated its coal-screening process and considered alternatives reducing the amount of land acceptable for coal leasing to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act. The BLM said that its 2019 remanded...

