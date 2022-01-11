Trump Asks Court To Pause NY AG's Probe Pending Suit

By Theresa Schliep (January 11, 2022, 1:32 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into former President Donald Trump's business activities should be paused while he pursues claims that she has issued overly broad subpoenas and violated his constitutional rights, he told a federal court. Former President Donald Trump wants a federal court to order a pause to the New York attorney general's investigation while he tries to prove his constitutional rights have been violated. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) The court should temporarily bar the attorney general from proceeding with her civil investigation of Trump's business activities during the course of his lawsuit alleging James has abused her office and...

