Clark Hill Merges With Local Boutique In Ireland

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 11, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- Detroit-based firm Clark Hill PLC announced Tuesday that it will combine with an Irish boutique in an effort to further expand into Ireland. The firm will merge with Eames Solicitors, a small firm consisting of four lawyers focusing on commercial litigation, regulatory advice and inquiries, defamation/reputation litigation, mergers and acquisitions, telecommunications and private client work. All four of the firm's lawyers will join Clark Hill, bringing the number of lawyers in the international firm's Dublin office to 26. Clark Hill CEO John Hensien told Law360 that the timing was right to bring another local Ireland shop into the firm's already growing...

