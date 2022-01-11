McGuireWoods Adds Another SEC Alum From Morgan Lewis

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 11, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods has added an attorney to its securities enforcement and litigation practice who served as special counsel within the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Trading and Markets and more recently was at Morgan Lewis. Brian J. Baltz, who spent nearly three years at the SEC between 2012 and 2014 and has since worked at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, joins McGuireWoods as a partner and will be based in its Washington office. Baltz's tenure at the SEC involved weighing in as the regulator debated rules for broker-dealers and investment advisers and matters impacting retirement accounts and the regulation of...

