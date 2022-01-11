Fed. Circ. Mulls If USPTO Reexam Estoppel Orders Appealable

By Britain Eakin (January 11, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday seemed open to Alarm.com's argument that August 2020 decisions by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director that barred it from seeking ex parte reexaminations of three Vivint Inc. patents it was accused of infringing should be subject to judicial review. Alarm.com is appealing the dismissal of its Administrative Procedure Act suit against the interim USPTO director for terminating ex parte reexamination requests before considering whether they raised substantial new questions of patentability. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The panel was considering Alarm.com's appeal of a Virginia federal judge's June decision dismissing its Administrative Procedure Act suit...

