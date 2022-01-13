Senate Panel Advances Trial Court Picks, Stark For Fed Circ.

By James Arkin (January 13, 2022, 12:06 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to advance U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark's nomination to the Federal Circuit and approved four of President Joe Biden's district court picks, moving them one step closer to confirmation. In addition to Judge Stark, the committee approved Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley for the Northern District of California and three picks for the Northern District of Ohio: Magistrate Judge David Augustin Ruiz; acting U.S. Attorney Bridget Meehan Brennan; and Charles Esque Fleming, an assistant federal public defender. The three Ohio nominees were the first of Biden's judicial picks from a state with a...

