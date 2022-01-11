EPA Moves To Protect Groundwater From Coal Ash Pollution

By Clark Mindock (January 11, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday rejected deadline extension applications for coal plants to comply with coal ash pond cleanup rules, signaling the Biden administration's renewed interest in enforcement that could force some plants to close prematurely. The agency said it was taking steps to enforce the rules requiring coal ash ponds to stop receiving waste and close those ponds down, including through the denial of applications by several coal power plants that wanted to keep receiving the waste that is one of the largest sources of water contamination in the country. The agency said it was rejecting requests for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS