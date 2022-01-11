Judge Exits Amazon RICO Suit Over Stock Conflict

By Khorri Atkinson (January 11, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge who learned that his wife had stock in Amazon has done an about-face and decided to remove himself from the company's 2020 lawsuit accusing two former employees of taking kickbacks from a real estate developer. U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady said Monday that he was "reluctantly" stepping away from the nearly two-year-old case, although he said there is no evidence that the court had not been impartial in its rulings or would not be in future decisions. "However, perception of the fair administration of justice — both by the public and by the parties in the case...

