FirstEnergy Unit Reaches Deal To End Coal Ash Pollution Suit

By Morgan Conley (January 12, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. has agreed to pay a $610,000 penalty to state and federal environmental regulators to end claims it violated its permits by allowing excessive levels of a pollutant to be discharged from two coal ash impoundment landfills in the state. Upon court approval, the consent decree filed Tuesday would resolve the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's claims against FirstEnergy's West Penn Power Co. The environmental regulators accused the Pennsylvania utility of violating the federal Clean Water Act and the state's Clean Streams Law by discharging wastewater with excessive levels of...

