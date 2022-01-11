Importers Flag Recent CIT Rulings In Section 301 Fight

By Jennifer Doherty (January 11, 2022, 10:54 PM EST) -- Two recent decisions from the U.S. Court of International Trade support importers' position that former President Donald Trump misinterpreted Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods, says the firm leading a groundswell of litigation over the duties. More than 7,000 companies have added their names to complaints over the Section 301 tariffs that the Trump administration applied to more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods in successive rounds of listings. On Monday, attorneys for flooring importer HMTX, whose suit has been selected as a test case as CIT tries to manage the...

