Sens. Move Forward Nominees For FDA Chief, Labor Dept.

By Emily Field (January 13, 2022, 2:32 PM EST) -- A U.S. Senate committee on Thursday voted to confirm the White House's nomination of cardiologist Dr. Richard Califf to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the second time, while also advancing nominees to the U.S. Department of Labor. The 13-8 vote was largely split along party lines, with six Republican senators voting against Califf's nomination. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire also voted against his nomination, after having aired concerns about the FDA's response to the opioid epidemic and Califf's ties to the drug industry in a December hearing. A full Senate hearing...

