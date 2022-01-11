McCarter & English Chairman Emeritus Michael P. Kelly Dies

By Rose Krebs (January 11, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- McCarter & English LLP is mourning the death of its chairman emeritus Michael P. Kelly, a partner in its Wilmington office who was honored last year by the First State's bar association for his service to the legal community and grace amid a yearslong battle with cancer. Kelly, 65, who litigated thousands of high-profile cases in state and federal courts nationwide and brought hundreds of cases to trial, died on Monday, the firm announced. He joined McCarter & English in 2000 and "was a transformative leader, serving as chairman of the executive committee from 2009-2019 and broadening the firm into a...

