Delaware AG Sues Over Seaford Abortion Ordinance

By Leslie Pappas (January 11, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings sued the City of Seaford in the state's Court of Chancery on Tuesday to stop a city ordinance that would force anyone who has an abortion there to have the fetal tissue interred or cremated at their own expense. The suit asks the court to declare the city ordinance invalid, saying it's preempted by state law. The ordinance "makes it unreasonably difficult — if not impossible — for medical facilities, funeral directors, and crematory operators to handle fetal tissue in the manner required by state law while also complying with the ordinance," the complaint says....

